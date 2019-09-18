Menu

Video: Terrifying yet heartwarming video shows Diego Simeone celebrating Atletico Madrid equaliser vs Juventus

Atletico Madrid
There are few managers as scary as Diego Simeone. He’s not particularly physically imposing but the look in his eyes is enough to terrify anyone.

His celebration tonight looked like a moment of pure joy mixed with anger as Atletico battled back to get a late draw at home to Juventus. I think he’s happy, but it also looks like he might thump anyone who came close to him at the moment the goal went in:

Thankfully Atleti didn’t go on to win the game or who knows what sort of injuries could have come as collateral damage from the Argentine’s celebrations!

The celebrations from the fans and players was pretty impressive too:

