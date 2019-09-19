Arsenal directors reluctant to sanction big signings as doubts continue to rise over Unai Emery

Of course it’s never nice to see someone struggle in a job, but sometimes it’s best to just put them out of their misery. Unai Emery’s Arsenal departure is beginning to look inevitable so there’s no need to drag it out any longer.

Emery’s week has gotten worse after reports emerged of doubts arising in the boardroom.

According to a report in the Sun, Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has admitted to having doubts about Unai Emery and doesn’t want to stump up the cash for big transfer fees as a result. They were reporting on some comments made by Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast.

The news will come as a huge blow to Arsenal fans and it makes you wonder how Emery can continue.

It’s pretty clear that the squad still needs to be improved, they look weak mentally and still have too many players that can’t be relied on. They could be a couple of good signings away from challenging for titles again, but that won’t happen if they don’t spend.

He was allowed to spend some money this Summer as Tierney, Saliba and Pepe came in, but the Sun story suggests all of those deals had low up front payments are are spread over a few years. They desperately need someone experienced and reliable to control things in midfield, and someone like that won’t come cheap.

It also leaves Emery in a weak position, he will be expected to continue with a squad which he’s proven he can’t get to perform at the highest level. The story does state they aren’t thinking of sacking him yet, but this just makes it look like they want to engineer the situation where his position becomes untenable.

It’s understandable the board don’t want to fire a manager because it can look like an admittance of getting his appointment wrong, but the longer this goes on, the worse it will be for everybody.