Unai Emery wasn’t the only manager Arsenal were eyeing up as a replacement for Arsene Wenger last summer, it’s been revealed.

The Frenchman announced during the 2017/18 campaign that he’d be stepping down as Gunners boss come the end of the season, with the north London club then subsequently appointing Emery as his predecessor last summer.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, it seems like the Spaniard wasn’t the only candidate that Arsenal were eyeing as their choice to fill the void left by Wenger.

As per the Sun, both Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta joined Emery on the club’s final shortlist of potential new managers last summer, with the club ultimately choosing to go with the former Sevilla and PSG boss.

Given this news, Arsenal fans may be rueing their club’s decision not to appoint Allegri last summer, especially when you consider how the Spaniard has faired thus far.

Emery failed to win a trophy during his first year in charge at the Emirates, as he also failed to guide in the club into the Champions League despite reaching the Europa League final.

The Italian is a serial winner in football, winning six league titles with both Juventus and AC Milan since the 2010/11 season.

Allegri has also won four Coppa Italia’s and three Supercoppa Italia’s during that time frame, as well as guiding Juventus to two Champions League finals in the 2014/15 and 2016/17 seasons.

Arteta would’ve been a more risky appointment from the Gunners, as the former player has no top flight managerial experience under his belt, something that could’ve proved to be detrimental in the long run.