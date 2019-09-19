Arsenal are prepared to launch a bid for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai when the transfer market reopens next year.

The 18-year-old was among the scorers as Salzburg earned an eye-catching 6-2 win over Genk in a Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday night.

The Hungarian now has three goals and two assists to his name in eight appearances this season, with a number of top European clubs thought to be monitoring his services.

According to Football London, Juventus and Inter Milan are among Szoboszlai’s potential suitors, with Arsenal also keen on signing the teenager in the January transfer window.

The report states that the Gunners approached Salzburg to discuss Szoboszlai’s availability during the summer, but were unable to negotiate a final deal.

Should Arsenal reignite their interest in 2019, they will be well placed to beat their European rivals to his signature, having already made contact with his current employers.

Unai Emery could certainly use some extra quality in midfield, after a mediocre start to the season which has seen his side suffer two losses from five Premier League fixtures.

Szoboszlai looked right at home in the Champions League this week and his all-action style of play would be well suited to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen where his preferred next destination will be.

To have already made his mark on the European stage at such a young age is a testament to his unique talent and it is surely only a matter of time before he moves onto a new challenge.

This particular story is one to keep an eye on over the next few months, with Arsenal poised to swoop for one of Europe’s most in-demand players in the new year.