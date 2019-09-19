Barcelona look set to rival Man United in the race to sign RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland, after the Blaugrana reportedly sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League earlier this week.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via the Sun, Barca sent some of their scouting team to Austria earlier this week in order to keep an eye on Haaland, and given how he performed, they’re sure to be impressed with what they saw!

The 19-year-old bagged a hat-trick against Club Brugge in Salzburg’s Champions League opener, as he took his tally for the season to 17 in just nine games in all competitions.

And following this, it looks like Man United could be about to do battle with the Blaugrana in the race to land the teenager’s signature.

The same report from the Sun states that Man United are favourites to land the forward in the near future, however now it seems like they’re going to have to fend off Barcelona in the race to sign him.

As well as scoring 17 times this season, Haaland has also bagged five assists, as he looks to make a name for himself with Salzburg.

In these 17 goals, the Austrian has already bagged four hat-tricks, with his fourth coming against Brugge on Tuesday.

Should Haaland keep up this ridiculous form going into the rest of the season, it’ll be interesting to see how many clubs end up being in for him come the summer, and whether he ends up swapping Salzburg for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.