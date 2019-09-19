Arsenal beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in their Europa League opener this evening, as Unai Emery’s side put in a brilliant counter-attacking display away in Germany.

Goals from Saka, Willock and Aubameyang ended up being the difference between the two sides come full time, as the north London side came away from their match vs Frankfurt with all three points.

Overall, it was a hit-and-miss display from the Gunners, as despite them scoring three times, they gave Frankfurt a number of opportunities to score themselves.

One player who covered himself in glory on Thursday night was 18-year-old winger Saka, who stunned fans with his display away in Germany.

The youngster bagged himself a goal and two assists on the night, as he guided the Gunners to a crucial win in what looks to be the most difficult game out of all of their Europa League group stage fixtures.

Following the match, Gunners fans headed over to Twitter to call for Unai Emery to start the forward against Aston Villa on the weekend, a match the club are going to need to win in order to keep up with the rest of their top four rivals in the Premier League.

Saka better fucking start against Villa — ArsenalCreator (@ArsenalCreator1) September 19, 2019

Saka should start against Aston Villa. Top performances should be rewarded. — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) September 19, 2019

Saka. He is a must play against villa. — Roli Tshindane (@RoliTshindane) September 19, 2019

Saka’s gotta start at villa now — 30 (@plantainprince) September 19, 2019

Saka needs to start against Villa on Sunday. Reiss hasn't proved himself yet and with Laca unfit, i think he's the perfect choice #afc — Mahad (@AFCMahad) September 19, 2019

Saka and Willock must start against Aston Villa — Quinzino?? (@Quinzino_) September 19, 2019

Saka has just secure his starting shirt for Villa on sunday — ForeverGunner (@ForeverGunner3) September 19, 2019

Saka Auba Pepe Needed against Villa — YB (@LacaShoot) September 19, 2019