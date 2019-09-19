Menu

‘Better start against Aston Villa’ – Some Arsenal fans call for Emery to start Gunners star on weekend after brilliant display vs Frankfurt

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in their Europa League opener this evening, as Unai Emery’s side put in a brilliant counter-attacking display away in Germany.

Goals from Saka, Willock and Aubameyang ended up being the difference between the two sides come full time, as the north London side came away from their match vs Frankfurt with all three points.

Overall, it was a hit-and-miss display from the Gunners, as despite them scoring three times, they gave Frankfurt a number of opportunities to score themselves.

One player who covered himself in glory on Thursday night was 18-year-old winger Saka, who stunned fans with his display away in Germany.

The youngster bagged himself a goal and two assists on the night, as he guided the Gunners to a crucial win in what looks to be the most difficult game out of all of their Europa League group stage fixtures.

Following the match, Gunners fans headed over to Twitter to call for Unai Emery to start the forward against Aston Villa on the weekend, a match the club are going to need to win in order to keep up with the rest of their top four rivals in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Bukayo Saka