N’Golo Kante took part in a training session with Chelsea on Thursday, with a huge clash Premier League clash against Liverpool looming.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City in August, recovering from an ankle injury which also saw him miss Euro 2020 qualifiers for France.

In his absence, the Blues have picked up two wins, while also dropping points against Sheffield United and losing to Valencia in the Champions League.

According to Football London, Lampard has been handed a huge boost ahead of a crucial showdown against Liverpool on Sunday, after Kante returned to full training with the senior squad.

The Reds already have a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League after five matches of the new season, with Chelsea currently down in sixth.

Lampard’s side can move to within four points of the reigning European champions with a win this weekend, but much could yet depend on whether or not Kante takes part.

The Frenchman is a talismanic figure in Chelsea’s line up, capable of breaking up play in midfield and kickstarting swift counter-attacks with his all-action style.

To cope with Liverpool’s relentless intensity, Kante’s presence in the middle of the park will be vital, with another defeat unthinkable for Lampard’s men, even at this stage of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger are major doubts for the game, with Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emerson Palmeri all still sidelined indefinitely.

Chelsea fans will hope that Kante is welcomed back into the fold just in time to face the Reds, but Lampard will surely wait to decide if he is fully fit and ready to go before risking a prized asset.