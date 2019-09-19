Some Arsenal fans are pleased with the side’s first-half performance in their Europa League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt, fans still think the team should improve.

Arsenal have looked more comfortable in the first-half of this evening’s Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt than they did against Watford on the weekend.

It’s still clear that the Gunners have some work cut out for them in order to prove that they belong in the Premier League’s top four.

Academy graduates Emi Martinez, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka have been the bright sparks in the opening 45 minutes of the game.

Starlet Willock opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 38th minute, the Englishman’s effort was deflected into the back of the net.

The north London club still look quite shaky at the back though, surprisingly Shkodran Mustafi has been solid but Calum Chambers has faced problems at right-back.

Here’s how fans reacted to the team’s first-half display:

My academy boys are balling ? — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) September 19, 2019

Hale End saved us. — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) September 19, 2019

Where have all the pressing been before? Emery must learn — Azeezabb_official (@abideen_azeez) September 19, 2019

emery is just so inconsistent…how come we dont press like this in important matches #UEL — uncle_naybolth (@uncle_naybolth) September 19, 2019

Don’t bottle it again — NICO (@AFCNicolas) September 19, 2019

Is it only me or do you think most of our players don’t know where or what they’re supposed to be doing? #COYG — Mk (@MkAmbrose0) September 19, 2019

Arsenal players have no idea what to do on the pitch, what’s their tactics for this match – I don’t think that even Emery knows this… — makethemsupper (@makethemsupper) September 19, 2019

The team looks disorganized. No pressing, players getting into each others way, no defensive structure whatsover. I’m convinced he’s taking the piss now — Joseph Wanyonyi (@Agentwhiskeyy) September 19, 2019

Need to do better!! — Adam David (@Adz_David) September 19, 2019

Martinez has been immense. The rest of the team has been average — Pending Billionaire (@PiksOfficial97) September 19, 2019

After 1st half i can confirm that our defence stil sh**! Good to see youngster play and show effort — Victor.Octalino (@Victoroctalino) September 19, 2019

Chambers has been shit bring on miles — cheltfc96 (@cheltfc96) September 19, 2019

It’s quite concerning that Emery’s tactics are being questioned so heavily after the side’s first-half showing. Since his appointment it’s not exactly clear what Arsenal’s identity and philosophies are under the Spaniard.

The Gunners should be targeting a winning start to their Europa League campaign, the side also need to win back fans after their collapse against Watford on the weekend.

Do Arsenal have what it takes to secure a win over their Bundesliga opposition tonight?