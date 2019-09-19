Menu

‘Emery is inconsistent’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘disorganised’ first-half performance vs Eintracht

Some Arsenal fans are pleased with the side’s first-half performance in their Europa League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt, fans still think the team should improve.

Arsenal have looked more comfortable in the first-half of this evening’s Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt than they did against Watford on the weekend.

It’s still clear that the Gunners have some work cut out for them in order to prove that they belong in the Premier League’s top four.

Academy graduates Emi Martinez, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka have been the bright sparks in the opening 45 minutes of the game.

Starlet Willock opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 38th minute, the Englishman’s effort was deflected into the back of the net.

The north London club still look quite shaky at the back though, surprisingly Shkodran Mustafi has been solid but Calum Chambers has faced problems at right-back.

Here’s how fans reacted to the team’s first-half display:

It’s quite concerning that Emery’s tactics are being questioned so heavily after the side’s first-half showing. Since his appointment it’s not exactly clear what Arsenal’s identity and philosophies are under the Spaniard.

The Gunners should be targeting a winning start to their Europa League campaign, the side also need to win back fans after their collapse against Watford on the weekend.

Do Arsenal have what it takes to secure a win over their Bundesliga opposition tonight?

