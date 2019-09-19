Chelsea fans took to Twitter to rejoice in the fact that talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new contract with the Blues.

According to the club’s official site, the 18-year-old has agreed a new five-year deal with the west London side, one that’ll see him stay at the club until 2024 at the earliest.

It also seems like this new deal will be a bumper one at that, as reliable journalist Matt Law has stated that the winger will now earn around £120,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge following this signing.

Understand Hudson-Odoi will now earn around £120,000-a-week — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 19, 2019

This news will definitely come as a relief for everyone involved with the club, as they’ve now tied down Hudson-Odoi for the long-term.

Following this announcement, fans flocked to the club’s official Twitter account to celebrate one of the club’s most exciting prospects extending his stay with Frank Lampard’s side.

Given this news, it’ll now be interesting to see how the youngster fairs over the next few seasons with the Blues, and whether he’s able to live up the hype that’s been made about him over these past couples of years.

