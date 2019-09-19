Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson is continuing to stay active as he has reportedly been training with Huddersfield this week.

The 32-year-old saw his contract with the Foxes expire this past summer, and he has since been on the look out for a new club.

According to the Examiner, he has trained with Huddersfield this week on Tuesday and Wednesday, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that is merely to stay fit or perhaps to try and impress those at the club to earn a move.

Nevertheless, it’s added in the report that Simpson has also trained with West Bromwich Albion this month, and so it seems he may well be trying to secure himself a new deal by impressing while visiting the clubs in question.

Given his experience and quality as well as having a Premier League title on his honours list, he would surely appeal to clubs on a free transfer, but as of yet, he hasn’t managed to land a deal and appears set to continue to keep his fitness up in case a club come calling.