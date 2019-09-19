Menu

‘Get rid of him quick’ and ‘drop him’ – These Manchester United fans slam star’s ‘useless’ performance against Astana

Some Manchester United fans weren’t too impressed with one player’s ‘useless’ performance against minnows Astana in this evening’s Europa League opener.

After a relatively flat performance, Manchester United won their first game of their new Europa League campaign thanks to a wonderful goal from wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

It took the Red Devils 73 minutes to break the deadlock despite dominating the possession against much weaker opposition in Astana.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has plenty of shots, although more than half of these weren’t on target. The Red Devils need to be more clinical, especially in matches that they’re expected to win comfortably.

A large number of fans took to social media after the 1-0 victory to slam the performance of Marcus Rashford, the England international wasn’t at his best today as he failed to demonstrate a cutting edge in the final third.

Check out some reaction to Rashford’s display:

Rashford is going through quite a difficult patch for the Manchester outfit right now, the ace doesn’t look like he’s been firing at all cylinders since signing a new contract recently.

The 21-year-old has become the focal point of United’s attack in recent seasons and Solskjaer needs to find a way to get the star firing again, or perhaps he will be overtaken in the club’s pecking order by Greenwood.

These fans weren’t particualry happy with the entire team’s showing given the opposition:

While it’s clear that United struggled against opposition that aren’t exactly rated highly, the Kazakhstani outfit deserve praise and respect for their valiant effort this evening.

Without Greenwood’s moment of magic Astana could have secured a historical draw against the Premier League giants.

Finally, some United fans at Old Trafford decided to troll their visitors with a hilarious chant based on a very popular film. 

