Some Manchester United fans weren’t too impressed with one player’s ‘useless’ performance against minnows Astana in this evening’s Europa League opener.

After a relatively flat performance, Manchester United won their first game of their new Europa League campaign thanks to a wonderful goal from wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

It took the Red Devils 73 minutes to break the deadlock despite dominating the possession against much weaker opposition in Astana.

Take a look at the ace’s superb goal here.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has plenty of shots, although more than half of these weren’t on target. The Red Devils need to be more clinical, especially in matches that they’re expected to win comfortably.

A large number of fans took to social media after the 1-0 victory to slam the performance of Marcus Rashford, the England international wasn’t at his best today as he failed to demonstrate a cutting edge in the final third.

Check out some reaction to Rashford’s display:

Get rid of Rashford, quick — ??Piochet?? (@maniacmancunian) September 19, 2019

Rashford deserves to warm the bench for others his the most wasteful player at united doesn’t think doesn’t change his attitude — sam musiya (@sammusiya) September 19, 2019

Never play Rashford as striker ever again. Mason greenwood is million time better finisher then rashford. — . (@Rizwanpunjabi18) September 19, 2019

Rashford needs binning … — Chris Siale (@tongacharlie) September 19, 2019

Drop Rashford — U_123 (@cr7thegoat12) September 19, 2019

Decent strike from greenwood, worst Manchester United performance I’ve ever seen, rashford needs his contract terminated — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) September 19, 2019

Rashford are USELESS!! — moromannen (@moromannen) September 19, 2019

Rashford is going through quite a difficult patch for the Manchester outfit right now, the ace doesn’t look like he’s been firing at all cylinders since signing a new contract recently.

The 21-year-old has become the focal point of United’s attack in recent seasons and Solskjaer needs to find a way to get the star firing again, or perhaps he will be overtaken in the club’s pecking order by Greenwood.

These fans weren’t particualry happy with the entire team’s showing given the opposition:

pathetic, embarrassing performance — Joel ? (@DazzlingDiogo) September 19, 2019

we scraped a 1-0 win against a bunch of farmers. Rashford and Mati? were awful and the subs were poor. No way we’d have won against a decent team playing like that — Joel ? (@DazzlingDiogo) September 19, 2019

MOST BORING PERFORMANCE IN A LONG TIME — Waddles (@itsWaddles_) September 19, 2019

Pure shit again. Going backwards week after week. — Bill (@billsimpson61) September 19, 2019

Quite possibly the worst United game ever — Reuben Woods ?? (@JoelWoodsy) September 19, 2019

While it’s clear that United struggled against opposition that aren’t exactly rated highly, the Kazakhstani outfit deserve praise and respect for their valiant effort this evening.

Without Greenwood’s moment of magic Astana could have secured a historical draw against the Premier League giants.

Finally, some United fans at Old Trafford decided to troll their visitors with a hilarious chant based on a very popular film.