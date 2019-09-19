Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put his faith in Man United’s youth players for today’s clash against Astana in the Europa League, as the Red Devils look to get their European campaign off to a good start.

United take on Astana at Old Trafford tonight, as they look to kick off their Europa League campaign with a win against their opponents, who hail all the way from Kazakhstan.

For the match, manager Solskjaer has trusted his side’s youth products, as all of Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong have been chosen to start tonight’s game.

The young trio are joined in United’s starting XI by the likes of Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford and Sergio Romero, as Solskjaer puts out a blend of youth and experience to take on Astana at home.

All of Greenwood, Gomes and Chong will surely be aiming to impress tonight, as they look to force their way into United’s first team ahead of the rest of their season.

Following this team news announcement, United fans took to Twitter in their masses in order to rejoice at the fact Solskjaer has started Greenwood, Chong and Gomes against Astana.

And given the hype around all three of these youngsters, it’s easy to understand why!

