Barcelona have received great news on the injury front with Lionel Messi training as normal while Ousmane Dembele has stepped up his comeback.

The Catalan giants were held to a draw by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, as attention now switches to their clash with Granada on Saturday night as La Liga action resumes.

In order to have the best possible chance of not only winning that game but also competing on multiple fronts moving forward, coach Ernesto Valverde will hope to get as close to a full strength squad as possible in the coming weeks.

It appears as though Barcelona are certainly edging towards that scenario, as Sport provided an update on the condition of both Messi and Dembele this week.

It’s noted that the Argentine talisman is training as normal and so has therefore shown no signs of a setback after his outing against Dortmund, and so he’ll hope to get minutes under his belt this weekend and continue to work on his fitness.

As for Dembele, it’s noted that he joined in for part of the session with the rest of the group on Thursday before continuing his individual program, and so that’s another major boost for Barcelona and Valverde as they’ll be delighted to get him back involved to offer another option in attack.

The Catalan giants haven’t fully convinced as of yet, although they looked much improved in the 5-2 win over Valencia last weekend. With Messi back in action and in the side though, that will undoubtedly change things and it sounds as though he’ll be in contention to start on Saturday.