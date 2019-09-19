Chelsea have been handed some fantastic news, as it’s been reported that Hudson-Odoi has agreed a new long-term contract with the west London club.

As per Sky Sports’ Jim White, the 18-year-old attacker has agreed a new contract with the Blues, news which’ll be a relief for Lampard and Co, as the player’s current deal is set to expire in the summer, something that means he would’ve been able to sign with foreign clubs for free from January onwards.

Great news for Frank Lampard – Callum Hudson-Odoi has agreed a new, long-term contract with @ChelseaFC.

Because of injury, hasn’t played since April.

Hudson-Odoi has proven to be one of English football’s most exciting youngsters in recent times, thus we’re sure all involved with Chelsea will be delighted to hear this news.

The winger, who broke into the club’s first team during Maurizio Sarri’s time in charge, has been out injured ever since his side’s Premier League match against Burnley at home back in April.

Since then, the teenager has slowly been recovering from his injury, with recent reports stating that the player is close to returning to full fitness.

Given that the Blues couldn’t sign any players this summer, combined with the fact that they got rid of Eden Hazard, it seems Hudson-Odoi’s chances of cementing his place in the club’s starting XI will be stronger than ever once he returns from injury later this season…