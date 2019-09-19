Menu

‘Greedy’ and ‘Why’ – These Arsenal fans blast star’s ‘selfish’ decision during Eintracht Frankfurt game

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans took to social media to slam one of their stars’ decisions during the side’s 3-0 win in their opening Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been slammed by some Gooners after the north London club’s victory against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

Some fans believe that the Gabon talisman should have passed the ball to club-record signing Nicolas Pepe instead of scoring for himself in the 86th minute of the clash.

Take a look at Aubameyang’s goal here, do you think the ace should’ve passed the ball to his teammate?

After Bukayo Saka’s defence-splitting pass Aubameyang could’ve easily squared the ball to Pepe, giving the Ivorian the chance to score his first goal for the Gunners.

Despite the criticism, if you look closely at the clip it seems as though Pepe is offside – so Aubameyang may have made the right decision after all.

Here’s how fans reacted to the superstar’s decision to score himself:

This wasn’t the only time Aubameyang was questioned by Arsenal fans during the game, some Gooners were shocked to see that the ace missed a glorious chance to score.

Some fans revealed that they were ‘frustrated’ and ‘tired’ with the superstar’s frequency of missing easy chances.

It’s understandable to see that fans would’ve liked Aubameyang to help Pepe open his account, but with the summer signing in a potentially offside position it isn’t exactly fair for some fans to blast Aubameyang.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt FC Nicolas Pepe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery