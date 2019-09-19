Some Arsenal fans took to social media to slam one of their stars’ decisions during the side’s 3-0 win in their opening Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been slammed by some Gooners after the north London club’s victory against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

Some fans believe that the Gabon talisman should have passed the ball to club-record signing Nicolas Pepe instead of scoring for himself in the 86th minute of the clash.

Take a look at Aubameyang’s goal here, do you think the ace should’ve passed the ball to his teammate?

After Bukayo Saka’s defence-splitting pass Aubameyang could’ve easily squared the ball to Pepe, giving the Ivorian the chance to score his first goal for the Gunners.

Despite the criticism, if you look closely at the clip it seems as though Pepe is offside – so Aubameyang may have made the right decision after all.

Here’s how fans reacted to the superstar’s decision to score himself:

Auba was so selfish there man. — doofenshmirtz evil inc. (@dipo_os) September 19, 2019

Auba super selfish there lmao — SAQ (@SteveQuarshie) September 19, 2019

I know strikers have to be selfish and score whenever possible but I wish Aubameyang would've passed to pepe for that 3rd goal #FRAARS — MoGunner (@MoGunner2) September 19, 2019

I think Aubameyang should have passed the ball to Pepe

Dude need to score Anyway 3 goals 3 points#UEL — Hum Babah (@IamHumbaba) September 19, 2019

Why didn't Aubameyang pass to Pepe? #EuropaLeague — Pocket size gentleman (@Ab_pete14) September 19, 2019

k but how tf are u gna slate pepe in 3 starts and he has two assists and wlda had a goal if auba weren’t greedy — pepe_szn (@RageAhmed6) September 19, 2019

Seemed like he was looking to but Pepe appeared to be offsides — Jason Porter (@Jaypotweets) September 19, 2019

This wasn’t the only time Aubameyang was questioned by Arsenal fans during the game, some Gooners were shocked to see that the ace missed a glorious chance to score.

Some fans revealed that they were ‘frustrated’ and ‘tired’ with the superstar’s frequency of missing easy chances.

It’s understandable to see that fans would’ve liked Aubameyang to help Pepe open his account, but with the summer signing in a potentially offside position it isn’t exactly fair for some fans to blast Aubameyang.