‘It would be nice’ – Ex-Premier League defender speaks out on his son’s future amid Man Utd transfer links

Alfe Inge Haaland has talked up a potential move to Manchester United for his son Erling, after his stunning Champions League debut on Tuesday.

Haaland scored a first-half hattrick for Red Bull Salzburg as they stormed to a 6-2 victory over Genk in a Group E clash at the start of the week.

The 19-year-old has now hit 14 goals in eight appearances across all competitions this season, emerging as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, United scouts were in Austria to witness Haaland’s latest performance and the club has now been tipped to launch a bid for his services next year.

Former Premier League defender Haaland Sr, who played for Manchester City and Leeds, has spoken out on his son’s future amid links to Old Trafford, admitting such a move “would be nice”.

As per Metro Sport, he told TV2: “It would be nice (interest from United and others).

“It is important to distinguish between being a supporter and a job. So, I have a very relaxed relationship.

“It’s a little different when it’s serious.”

Metro Sport states that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been among those to praise Haaland for his recent development, having worked with the teenager while in charge of Molde.

The Red Devils are short on attacking options at the moment, with only Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to call upon through the middle.

Solskjaer offloaded mercurial duo Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan during the summer, but decided against bringing in a replacement.

His stance is likely to change next year, particularly if United struggle to compete at the top of the Premier League, which leaves the door open for a possible swoop for Haaland when the transfer market reopens.