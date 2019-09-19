Jose Mourinho is reportedly on standby as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to re-appoint him if he decides to sack Zinedine Zidane.

It’s been a difficult 12 months for the Spanish giants as ever since losing former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane in the same summer, they have struggled to compete for major trophies.

Zidane returned last season to try and restore former glories, but it hasn’t been a straight-forward process as they were unable to do so at the end of the last campaign and have shown vulnerabilities and weaknesses so far this season too.

That was reiterated in their 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night in the Champions League, and having dropped points against Villarreal and Real Valladolid and looked unconvincing against Levante in La Liga, there are major question marks still hanging over the club and Zidane.

With that in mind, The Sun report that Mourinho is awaiting a call from Real Madrid to seal a return to the Bernabeu, while it’s added that Perez will go back to the Portuguese tactician if he takes the decision to sack Zidane.

Time will tell if and when that decision is made, but if there is no significant upturn not only in results but also in the performances, then the Madrid legend could be on thin ice moving forward.

Meanwhile, the report specifically notes that Mourinho could be adopting tactics already to get the job if a change is made by publicly praising Real Madrid and speaking about his previous stint at the club in glowing terms, and so time will tell whether or not he is called back to save them if they continue to struggle under Zidane.

It comes despite the summer signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and others, and so it would seem as though the issues could run deeper than the squad.