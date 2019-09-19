You can never be sure if a player reacting in anger is a genuine reaction or an attempt to create a distraction in the hope it prevent the manager from giving them a rollicking. Either way, you can be sure there are many dressing rooms round the world that have taken some abuse over the years.

Bruno Fernandes was expected to leave the club this Summer but no move came to fruition. He’s had a brilliant start to the season with Sporting but his temper got the better of him last weekend as he was sent off against Boavista.

The Sun reported on what happened after he was given his marching orders. The report suggests he was so furious at being sent off that he broke two doors on the way back to the dressing room. They also suggest he was a huge target for Spurs and Man United over the Summer but any potential transfer fell through.

In the grand scheme of things I’m sure he can afford to pay to fix the doors and it won’t cause too much disruption for Boavista, but it shows a fiery side that could go one of two ways with prospective buyers.

They might like the show of passion but there’s a good chance it could put teams off if they think he can’t control his temper. It’s probably a good excuse to try and knock a few million off the asking price.

It’s a shame he didn’t manage to complete a move to Man United because he’s exactly the kind of player they need. Jesse Lingard has been awful in terms of his decision making and general performance, so a prolific goalscorer who can play in the number 10 role would be ideal.

He suddenly became a phenomenal goal threat last season when he found the net 31 times from midfield. He’s already scored three times and been credited with four assists in only five league games this season, so it looks like his form last season was not a one off.

He still looks set to make a move at some point soon, it’s just a matter of when and where that needs to be answered.