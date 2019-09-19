Leicester City reportedly sent scouts to watch Andre Almeida in Benfica’s clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week.

The Foxes have made a bright start to the new campaign having picked up eight points from their opening five Premier League outings.

SEE MORE: Former Leicester City ace training with Championship outfit

They suffered their first defeat of the season away at Man Utd last time out, and so they’ll hope to bounce back when they take on Tottenham this weekend.

However, the scouting team were busy in midweek as the Leicester Mercury, via the paper edition of Record, report that Leicester sent scouts to watch the Benfica-Leipzig game in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Further, it’s added that Almeida is said to have been the subject of their focus, but they would have been left disappointed given that he didn’t play.

Nevertheless, it would perhaps have been a productive trip if others caught the eye, although it remains to be seen if the scouts return to take a look at Almeida on another occasion.

Leicester have bought well in recent times, adding real quality to the squad to allow Brendan Rodgers to build a group capable of kicking on this season and perhaps even challenging for a top-six finish in the Premier League table.

Further, having raised £80m from the sale of Harry Maguire this past summer, as per BBC Sport, and with Rodgers finding a solution without splashing out on a new signing of his own, they could be armed with a significant transfer kitty when the window re-opens either in January or next summer.

Time will tell if Almeida is one of the reinforcements targeted next year, or whether Leicester will look elsewhere and consider alternative options.