Arsenal fans weren’t too happy with Unai Emery’s team selection for their match against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight, as the Gunners look to get their Europa League campaign off to a good start in Germany.

The north London side have travelled to Germany for tonight’s game against Frankfurt, a team who reached the semi finals of this competition last year, losing to eventual winners Chelsea.

Emery has decided to start a fair few young, inexperienced stars for tonight’s game, with all of Emile Smith-Rowe, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka claiming starts for today’s match.

As well as this, more experienced stars such as Lucas Torreira, David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also set to start for the Gunners, as they look to come away from the continent with all three points later on this evening.

Both Xhaka and Mustafi have also been selected to play from the off for tonight’s game, a decision from Emery that hasn’t impressed Arsenal fans all that much.

Following the announcement of their starting XI, Gunners fans took to Twitter to slate the decision to start Xhaka and Mustafi, something that’s somewhat warranted given that both haven’t been in the best of forms in recent times.

