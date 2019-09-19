Manchester City legend David Silva looks set to to call time on his career at the Etihad this summer, with it looking as if the Spaniard is now set to join new MLS side Inter Miami.

According to the Independent, Silva is likely going to leave City and head across the pond to the MSLS in order to sign with David Beckham’s Inter Miami once his deal with the Premier League champions runs out at the end of the season.

Given that the Spanish international is approaching the end of his career, combined with the fact that his physical abilities are far from what they used to be, it seems wise for the Spaniard to call time on his stint in England in the summer and move leagues.

The MLS has garnered a reputation for being a league where players go towards the ends of their careers once their legs start to go a bit, thus it makes sense for Silva to be eyeing a move there instead of a move to a league that’s a lot more demanding.

Since joining City from Valencia back in 2010, Silva has managed to establish himself as a club, and Premier League, legend.

The 33-year-old has helped the club win four league titles during his time at the Etihad, as well as two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields, with the player establishing himself as one of the greatest players to have ever put on a City shirt during this time period as well.

Silva’s departure at the end of the season will definitely be an emotional one for the club, their players and their fans, as Silva’s 10-year stint with the club comes to a timely, but fitting, end.