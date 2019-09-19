Manchester United have managed to secure the long-term future of one of their academy stars, the ace has reportedly agreed a considerable pay rise with the side.

According to The Sun, Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has agreed a new contract with the Red Devils, it’s claimed that the ace’s weekly wage will be boosted by more than £24,000 to a deal worth an initial £25,000-a-week.

The Sun add that the 17-year-old currently earns £800-a-week, it’s claimed that the ace’s new contract could see him earn a pay rise of £10,000-a-week every year if he continues to impress for the Manchester outfit.

News of Greenwood’s contract comes immediately after it was announced that the ace would start his boyhood club’s Europa League opener against Astana tonight.

Greenwood is one the country’s biggest talents, after making waves for United’s youth sides and during cameos for the first-team the ace was recently called up to England’s Under-21s side.

The FA must also see the youngster as a possible future star for the Three Lions considering that he was brought into the Under-21s despite never playing for England at Under-19s and Under-20s level.

Greenwood seems to be flourishing under the tutelage of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United’s lack of options in attack have massively benefitted the youngster’s hopes of establishing himself as a important first-team player.

Considering how prolific Greenwood has been for United and England’s youth teams, the decision to hand the ace a new contract with better terms is a no-brainer by the Manchester outfit.