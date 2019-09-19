Juventus are reportedly set to meet with Juan Cuadrado’s agent in order to agree on a contract renewal to extend his stay in Turin.

The 31-year-old has been with the Bianconeri since 2015, going on to score 15 goals and provide 30 assists in 140 appearances for the club.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season though, question marks have been raised as to how long he will remain with the reigning Serie A champions.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s now been suggested that his agent will meet with the club next month as they look to reach an agreement on an extension which will keep him in Turin until 2022.

Although Maurizio Sarri boasts a wealth of attacking options in his squad with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi all battling for places, the Colombian stalwart has shown his importance this week.

Having netted in the 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after getting the nod in the starting line-up from Sarri for the Champions League clash in Spain, Cuadrado will undoubtedly hope to secure more playing time as the season progresses.

Particularly with Douglas Costa currently sidelined by injury, his pace and directness could be vital to Sarri and that in turn would make the plan to renew a sensible one for all parties concerned.

With Juventus looking to compete on multiple fronts again this season, they’ll need quality depth and versatility. Cuadrado ticks both those boxes when perhaps not considered a first choice option in the starting XI and so he remains a key option in the squad.