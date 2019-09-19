Arsenal are seemingly on the verge of a major injury boost as Rob Holding is closing in on a return to action after a lengthy injury layoff.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, the defensive ace has been included in the squad travelling to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid could use Dani Ceballos as bargaining chip in deal for €80M Arsenal superstar

It’s unclear if Unai Emery will use him or gradually reintegrate him back into the side in the coming weeks, but the fans below have had their say on the matter.

Many have called for the Arsenal boss to start Holding, as well as Calum Chambers, with David Luiz seemingly bearing the brunt of their frustration over their defensive woes so far this season.

The summer signing had been expected to add experience and quality at the back, especially after club stalwart Laurent Koscielny departed for a return to France.

However, it hasn’t worked out that way as the Gunners have been poor in defence, conceding eight goals in just five Premier League games so far this season.

That’s a continuation of their troubles in that department from last year, and it seems as though Emery hasn’t found the necessary solutions as of yet.

Nevertheless, with Holding on the verge of a comeback as Arsenal also posted images of him in training on Thursday morning, he could be a key solution to their troubles to add some solidity in the backline moving forward.

Perhaps slightly worryingly for the fans below though, the Daily Mail have noted that Emery hasn’t provided any guarantees to Holding about surpassing the likes of Luiz and Sokratis in the pecking order, and so he’ll have to work hard to get his chance and make the most of it.

Based on the reaction below though, there is a strong contingent of Arsenal fans who want to see the 23-year-old come in and replace Luiz.

So good to have you back with us, Rob ? ?? @RobHolding95 pic.twitter.com/ULd2bku6Eb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 19, 2019

Never start Luiz once Holding is back full time. — ? (@sidvillainy) September 19, 2019

Start Holding and Chambers or we riot x — 0-0-3 (@detir_) September 19, 2019

Start him and Chambers — Amaku__ (@Ace_blinks) September 19, 2019

If emery doesn’t start him then sack him at halftime — san holo ? (@jasenju) September 19, 2019

Holding will retain his position no matter what — El Davies (@ElDavies6) September 19, 2019

Rob pls bench luiz before he kills me — Lazy Az (@Herzeez_Az) September 19, 2019

Please start him against @Eintracht. And relegate those old hags to the bench. We need the best. It was more than half @UnaiEmery_‘s fault buh it would take long b4 I 4gv @DavidLuiz_4 and @SokratisPapa5 . — Rot (@rottenANGOR) September 19, 2019

High time you stop playing @DavidLuiz_4 ? — Chuks (@Chuks90699796) September 19, 2019

start him alongside with Chambers — youjian11 (@YouJian11) September 19, 2019

Drop Shkodran Luiz and Sokratis for Chambers and Rob, please. ?? — Tom Lybna (@Lajbnerros_AFC) September 19, 2019