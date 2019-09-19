Piers Morgan DELETES tweet calling Lionel Messi the ‘GOAT’ just DAYS before claiming Cristiano Ronaldo holds accolade

Piers Morgan has deleted a tweet which saw him label Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi the ‘GOAT’ days before his documentary about Cristiano Ronaldo aired.

Morgan’s recent documentary/interview regarding Ronaldo and his life aired on ITV earlier this week in what was a very emotional and revealing interview from the Portuguese superstar.

Following the airing of this programme, Morgan took to Twitter to claim that Ronaldo is the Greatest international football player of all time, as well as stating that he’d rather have the 34-year-old at club level than Messi.

BREAKING: @Cristiano scored 4 goals for Portugal tonight. People can argue about whether he or Messi is the greater player at club level (I’d take CR7 every time) but when it comes to international football, Ronaldo is indisputably the G.O.A.T. ???? pic.twitter.com/X7C8VtjeFq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2019

However, this comes after Morgan had previously labelled Messi as the GOAT, a tweet which he has since deleted, as seen below.

Piers Morgan once said “Messi is the greatest and Ronaldo is the 2nd best” so let’s end it there! ??? pic.twitter.com/sPfcgbJm1h — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) September 11, 2019

It’s easy to see why Morgan may have had such a change of heart, as him stating that Messi is the GOAT will most likely not have gone down well with Ronaldo at all.

It’s fine for a fan of football to change their opinion over time, but for Morgan to state in the deleted tweet that ‘any future debate is superfluous’ does make it seem like he’s only saying this stuff about Ronaldo in order to get on his good side following their interview.