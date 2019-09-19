I’m always fascinated that a football manager can be so utterly awful at their job, yet they still get their contract paid up for them if they get sacked. I’m doubtful most employers would be so kind to say “you’re dreadful, here’s a lot of money now get out”.

It can also work the other way when a club locks themselves into a contract that it becomes too expensive to get rid of a manager.

This certainly seems to be the case with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. According to a story in Sport, Real would need to make a payment of €80m if they want to sack him this season. That amount would easily pay for a top quality signing, so it’s almost impossible to see him getting the boot for now.

He’s had a shaky start on his return to the club. Fans are not happy following last night’s 3-0 loss to PSG. They also drew at home to Real Valladolid and almost threw away a 3-0 lead to Levante last weekend.

To make matters worse, it seems like he isn’t fully behind big Summer signings Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard which will not go down well with the board.

Despite the giant bill to sack him, it would be interesting to see what they would to do if the bad results continue. They have tough away trips to Sevilla and Atletico coming up. If they don’t do well in those and don’t beat Club Brugge in the Champions League, then Zidane might need to find something to do during his spare time with his giant payout.