Real Madrid goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has taken to Instagram to apologise for taking a photo with some of PSG’s players following Los Blancos’ 3-0 defeat against the French giants yesterday.

Two goals from Di Maria and a goal from Meunier helped PSG beat Real 3-0 in their Champions League opener yesterday, as Zidane’s side succumbed to an awful start in the French capital.

It was an awful performance from the Spanish giants, who were dominated by PSG in large parts, as they were put to the sword by the Ligue 1 outfit on Wednesday night.

Following the game, a picture of Real ‘keeper Areola posing with PSG stars Mbappe and Choupo-Moting was circulating on social media, something that certainly wouldn’t have pleased much of the club’s fan base.

Alphonse Areola joined Real Madrid C.F. on loan from PSG earlier this month. He looked a bit confused after last night’s result ?#PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/ae0uomNQXC — TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) September 19, 2019

Following this, Areola felt the need to take to his personal Instagram account in order to apologise for any offence caused to Real fans, with the shot-stopper also reiterating his passion for Los Blancos.

The post, which can be seen below, was translated by Spanish news outlet AS, with the full translation available here.

This decision to take a photo with his former teammates looks to be an innocent gesture from Areola, however given that Real had just lost 3-0 to his former side, one would think that this probably wasn’t the best move from a player who’s looking to win over fans following a summer move.