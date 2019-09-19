It’s fair to say that Eden Hazard didn’t enjoy the greatest of nights in Real Madrid’s 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

In fact, few of the players in a Real Madrid shirt covered themselves in much glory as they made a desperately disappointing start to their European campaign.

Aside from a moment of world class play from Gareth Bale, who saw his stunning effort disallowed for a handball in the build-up to the goal, there was little to shout out for the visitors on a bleak night in the French capital.

As seen in the graphic below, L’Equipe certainly didn’t pull their punches when it came to dishing out player ratings, with Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema the only Real Madrid stars to score 5 or above.

Many scored 4/10 while there were a few 3/10s dotted about the starting line-up. However, the worst was saved for Hazard as he was given a horrific 2/10 for his performance as he struggled to lead the charge for the Spanish giants and was largely ineffective.

His display even led BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand to question whether or not he had picked the wrong time to join Real Madrid, as per the Metro, as he feels as though the 13-time European champions could be on their way down rather than making a genuine bid to reclaim their crown.

Time will tell if things can be turned around by Zidane and his players, while it’s worth noting that Hazard did suffer a hamstring injury just before the new campaign started and so it can’t have been easy to deal with the disruption caused by it on and off the pitch.

Nevertheless, there’s no getting away from his poor performance in midweek, and he’ll be hoping to use that as motivation to improve and play at the level that Real Madrid know he can play at.