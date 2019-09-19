There’s nothing more galling for a fan than seeing your club persevere with an under performing player, only to see his back-up leave and excel somewhere else. It’s even worse when you see them immediately come back to haunt you when he plays well against you.

There are so many things for Real Madrid fans to ponder after seeing their side go down 3-0 in Paris. This might not be at the top of their list of things to worry about, but Keylor Navas looked solid and kept a clean sheet.

This stat shows how Navas has started in Paris compared to the ongoing form (or there lack of) from Zidane’s current first choice Thibaut Courtois:

Thibaut Courtois: No clean sheets since February Keylor Navas: 2/2 clean sheets since joining PSG pic.twitter.com/sICTT4SGz0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 18, 2019

It’s fairly easy to counter this by saying PSG play in an easier league but it’s still damning on Courtois’ part. One of those games was against the team that Navas now plays for, and Real Madrid are so utterly dominant in their league that they have to be keeping clean sheets against lesser teams.

Navas actually played in 162 games for Real Madrid but it just didn’t feel like he was a big enough name to satisfy the club. He came to everybody’s attention with an amazing performance for Costa-Rica in the 2014 World Cup and Real moved pretty quickly to sign him.

Whatever the reason was for them to decide to move on from Navas, it’s beginning to look like a bad decision and it gets worse with every poor game Courtois has.