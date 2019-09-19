Inter forward Romelu Lukaku was reportedly involved in a dressing room row with teammate Marcelo Brozovic after their draw with Slavia Prague.

It was a disappointing way to start their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening as the Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by their rivals at home.

In fact, they had to rely on an injury-time equaliser to grab a share of the spoils, and so there will undoubtedly be plenty for Antonio Conte to think about moving forward in order to ensure that they improve.

With the Derby della Madonnina against Milan ahead this weekend though, it appears as though the Italian tactician has another concern to sort out after talk of a confrontation in the dressing room in midweek.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku was speaking to his teammates in the dressing room after the game and urged them to adopt a more offensive approach and follow Conte’s strategy closely.

It’s added that Brozovic felt as though it was a personal criticism and reacted by trying to square up to Lukaku only for their teammates to intervene and separate them before the situation escalated.

Based on the report above, it sounds as though there was perhaps a misunderstanding between the pair rather than Lukaku specifically criticising Brozovic in front of the rest of the squad.

However, it’s not mentioned as to whether or not the pair quickly made up after the incident, and so Conte may well have to intervene himself at this point to ensure that there is no lingering tension and issues between the pair ahead of the Milan clash.

It’s far from an ideal situation for Inter though, while Lukaku will be keen to get back to scoring and winning ways after his £74m move from Manchester United this past summer, as per BBC Sport.