‘Seriously! He’s been awful’ – These Man Utd fans enraged to learn out-of-form star could be handed new deal

Manchester United FC
Manchester United supporters have reacted negatively to rumours indicating Jesse Lingard could be in line for a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old hasn’t registered a goal or an assist for eight months across all competitions, inviting widespread criticism with his sub-par performances in the middle of the park.

Lingard’s existing deal at the Theatre of Dreams is not due to expire until 2021, with the option of a one-year extension also included.

The Sun reports that United will now try to tie the England international down to fresh terms, after handing David de Gea and Victor Lindelof new long-term contracts.

The Red Devils faithful have been enraged by this latest news, with notorious superfan Mark Goldbridge among those insisting that an out-of-form Lingard has “been awful” in 2019.

Lingard only managed to contribute four goals and two assists to United’s cause last season, with his last strike for the club coming in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Arsenal on January 25.

The mercurial midfielder was ruled out of last weekend’s 1-0 win over Leicester City through injury, but he is in line for a swift return to action in the Europa League against Astana this evening.

Lingard has been out of form for the majority of 2019

Some United fans clearly feel that Lingard has not done enough to earn a new contract at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently lacking a creative spark in midfield.

The Sun recently reported that the United boss has had to remind Lingard to focus on football, with his JLINGZ brand which sells aftershave and iPhone cases among a number of off-field distractions splitting his focus.

Check out some more comments from disgruntled supporters below.

