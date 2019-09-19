‘Seriously! He’s been awful’ – These Man Utd fans enraged to learn out-of-form star could be handed new deal

Manchester United supporters have reacted negatively to rumours indicating Jesse Lingard could be in line for a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old hasn’t registered a goal or an assist for eight months across all competitions, inviting widespread criticism with his sub-par performances in the middle of the park.

Lingard’s existing deal at the Theatre of Dreams is not due to expire until 2021, with the option of a one-year extension also included.

The Sun reports that United will now try to tie the England international down to fresh terms, after handing David de Gea and Victor Lindelof new long-term contracts.

The Red Devils faithful have been enraged by this latest news, with notorious superfan Mark Goldbridge among those insisting that an out-of-form Lingard has “been awful” in 2019.

Seriously though! How on earth is Lingard in line for a new contract? He only got one 18 months ago! And in that time he’s been awful. If it’s because he sells loads of shirts just sign him up as model for the megastore — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 19, 2019

Lingard only managed to contribute four goals and two assists to United’s cause last season, with his last strike for the club coming in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Arsenal on January 25.

The mercurial midfielder was ruled out of last weekend’s 1-0 win over Leicester City through injury, but he is in line for a swift return to action in the Europa League against Astana this evening.

Some United fans clearly feel that Lingard has not done enough to earn a new contract at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently lacking a creative spark in midfield.

The Sun recently reported that the United boss has had to remind Lingard to focus on football, with his JLINGZ brand which sells aftershave and iPhone cases among a number of off-field distractions splitting his focus.

Check out some more comments from disgruntled supporters below.

Lingard about to get a new contract. United fans : pic.twitter.com/lM8xeGxZKh — Eddie Mo! (@shyboyeddie) September 19, 2019

Contract renewal for Lingard a priority??? pic.twitter.com/j03CWwi4ZX — AM9 (@UtdAlves) September 18, 2019

Lingard having his contract extended. We’re back to Ed Woodward being in charge of contract renewals again today ? — Michael Barton (@mrmichaelbarton) September 19, 2019

I don’t dislike lingard anywhere near as much as some but when he’s already on 100k giving him a new deal with how little he contributes going forward for a CAM seems a bit crazy#mufc https://t.co/CEaqBt99hR — AxAs (@AxAs23) September 19, 2019

Greenwood and Pogba getting extensions make sense. Greenwood deserves one and Pogba’s will protect his value. Both make sense. Lingard getting an extension makes no sense. Rewarding mediocrity. It’s not like there’s a big market for him so there’s nothing to protect. — ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) September 19, 2019

Lingard getting a new deal? ?? — dipsmufc (@dipsMUFC) September 19, 2019

And Lingard they said. MU fans let’s gather here and hug one another pic.twitter.com/1dSttEfZfW — Tosin Akingba™ ARTIST (@venusakingba) September 18, 2019

“Lingard set to be rewarded with new improved contract” ? Usually you have to earn the right for an improved deal? ? Has his performances improved in any way since his last deal? So why is he getting more money… How can a club of Utd’s stature be run with such incompetence! — Mr. Negativity (@markmaher85) September 19, 2019