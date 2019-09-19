Brendan Rodgers has conceded that it would be difficult for Leicester’s James Maddison to ignore an approach from Manchester United next year.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are preparing to launch a £60 million bid for the 22-year-old in next summer’s transfer window.

Maddison emerged as one of the Premier League’s brightest young players last season, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 36 appearances.

He has started the 2019-20 campaign in similarly impressive fashion, fueling rumours linking him with a lucrative transfer to Old Trafford in 2019.

Leicester boss Rodgers has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Maddison’s future, admitting that any offer from United would be “hard to turn down”.

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been at Liverpool where I understand the draw of that type of club,” Rodgers began – as per Metro Sport.

“Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the biggest clubs by far.

“There’s other great clubs, there’s big clubs, but those two, in terms of worldwide status, are above the other clubs.

“There are other great clubs that are trying to catch them up but those two, in my experience, are a level above.

“So whenever a player gets an opportunity to go to a club like that, to experience that type of pressure, that expectation – and of course there’ll be a financial side to it as well, let’s be real – that as a package in a short career is maybe something that is too hard to turn down.

“I understand it, I get it.”

As per The Independent, Leicester have already lost one prized asset to the Red Devils in the form of Harry Maguire, who moved to Manchester for a world record £80 million fee in August.

If Maddison were to follow suit next year it would represent another huge blow for the Foxes, but they could demand an even larger transfer fee if he continues on his current trajectory.

United have the financial resources to pull off a deal and the Leicester star is exactly the kind of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are lacking at the moment, which makes this story one to keep a close eye on as it develops.