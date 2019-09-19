Video: Aubameyang scores following smart Saka assist to hand Arsenal 3-0 lead vs Frankfurt

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a fine goal for Arsenal this evening, as he handed the Gunners a 3-0 lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.
Having already been 2-0 up thanks to goals from Saka and Willock, Aubameyang made it three late on in the second half following some fine play from Saka.
GOAL ARSENAL!
AUBAMEYANG ?!
Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal#UEL pic.twitter.com/1JLHmgXvFX
— Sports Extra (@AlexSportsXtra) September 19, 2019
Aubameyang’s goal. Saka with the assist. pic.twitter.com/N1IX0S8E3F
— Renato (@rehnato) September 19, 2019
After losing the ball, 18-year-old Saka was quick to press Frankfurt and win the ball back almost immediately before playing in Aubameyang, who slotted home with ease.
A comfortable scoreline on what was a far-from-comfortable night for the Gunners!
Pictures via RMC Sport