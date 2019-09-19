Video: Brilliant skill and a tidy finish from Mason Greenwood as he scores his first senior Manchester United goal

There was quite a big deal made of Mason Greenwood starting tonight in the Europa League against Astana, so it was almost inevitable that he would find the net for the first time.

Considering the goal came in the Europe League, it will only help to fuel the comparisons between Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Rashford also scored his first in this competition.

It’s a beautifully taken goal as he turns the full back inside out and the confident finish from a tight angle might make the keeper look foolish, but it’s all about that finish:

Man Utd FINALLY have the breakthrough vs Astana… And it just had to be Mason Greenwood ? The youngster bags his first senior goal! pic.twitter.com/rOxyVmAN3y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2019

If he can kick on from here then he could prove there’s no need for Solskjaer to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

