Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka scored his first goal for the north London club in their Europa League opener against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

After a fast-paced counter-attack from the Gunners, club-record signing Nicolas Pepe laid the ball off to Saka and the England youth international curled the ball into the top corner with a superb effort from just outside the box.

Saka looks a lovely player for Arsenal already, capped off with a sweet goal!

Arsenal have a talented crop of youngsters who are firmly knocking on the door of the first-team this season.

No wonder the Gunners’ Hale End academy is considered to be one of the best in the world.