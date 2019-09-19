Video: Inside look at the classy 5* suites built into Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium

As more stadiums designed to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar near their completion, new details have emerged regarding hotel rooms inside the grounds.

A video posted at the start of the week shows the interior design of the Al Bayt Stadium, which is due to be completed sometime over the next few weeks.

The 60,000 capacity venue will also serve as a hotel, with luxury rooms built into the middle portion of the stadium, which offer unique views of the action on the pitch.

A short Snapchat clip has surfaced online offering an inside look at the classy 5* suites, with a balcony included which will allow guests to step out of their rooms and watch matches during the tournament.

Check out the incredible layout of the stadium below.

Qatar FIFA 2022: 5 star hotel suites inside the world cup stadiums. You can watch the games at the comfort of your own suite inside the stadium. The beds can also turn into large sofas. This is crazy! pic.twitter.com/8zQQhp0OOt — Football Vines (@FootballVines) September 19, 2019