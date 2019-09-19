Menu

Video: Javier Hernandez gets off the mark for Sevilla with glorious free-kick goal in Qarabag Europa League clash

Sevilla FC
Posted by

Javier Hernandez scored an absolutely stunning free-kick for Sevilla tonight, as the former Man United man opened his account for the Spanish giants.

Having recently moved to Sevilla from West Ham during the summer window, Hernandez scored his first goal for the Spanish side, as he opened the scoring against Qarabag.

After his side were awarded a free-kick just outside box, Hernandez stepped up to it, as he hammered the ball into the top corner to hand his side a 1-0 lead.

And some people say he can only score inside the box!

Pictures via Bleacher Report

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories javier hernandez