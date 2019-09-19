Video: Javier Hernandez gets off the mark for Sevilla with glorious free-kick goal in Qarabag Europa League clash

Javier Hernandez scored an absolutely stunning free-kick for Sevilla tonight, as the former Man United man opened his account for the Spanish giants.

Having recently moved to Sevilla from West Ham during the summer window, Hernandez scored his first goal for the Spanish side, as he opened the scoring against Qarabag.

Chicharito has scored his first goal for Sevilla. WHAT A FREE KICK! ?pic.twitter.com/1hKs5qqarC — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 19, 2019

Chicharito with an incredible free kick ??? (via @brlive) pic.twitter.com/DSUVaUsO3M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2019

Javier Hernández consigue su primer gol de tiro libre de los 206 que ha hecho en su carrera Vía:@OscarGuevara_TD pic.twitter.com/FRFiKTFQD6 — Datos Chivas (@DATOS_CHIVAS) September 19, 2019

After his side were awarded a free-kick just outside box, Hernandez stepped up to it, as he hammered the ball into the top corner to hand his side a 1-0 lead.

And some people say he can only score inside the box!

Pictures via Bleacher Report