Video: Joe Willock scores deflected opener for Arsenal as Gunners take 1-0 lead vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Joe Willock was on hand to give Arsenal the lead tonight during the Gunners’ Europa League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.
With the scoreline locked at 0-0 going into the 37th minute, Willock was given the ball down the left by Saka before cutting on his right and firing home with the help of a deflection.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO ARSENAL! Willock abre o placar!
Frankfurt 0 x 1 Arsenal #EuropaLeagueFOXSports pic.twitter.com/mIJJ3alBQ5
— FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) September 19, 2019
But de Willock!pic.twitter.com/ffTm2jOsuu
— Fahad Alcántara (@FahadAlcantara) September 19, 2019
Joe Willock scores. #afc pic.twitter.com/kgyYHdztQQ
— Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD_) September 19, 2019
It was a decent, but lucky, strike from the Gunners youngster, one that’s definitely come against the run of play given how proceeding have faired so far during the match.
