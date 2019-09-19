Video: Liverpool legend Carragher reveals he was “shocked” when Chelsea paid £50M for Fernando Torres back in 2011

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he was “shocked” to hear that Chelsea were willing to pay £50M to sign Fernando Torres from Liverpool back in 2011.

Torres, who swapped Anfield for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £50M according to BBC Sport, endured a torrid time with the Blues, something that made this deal look so much worse in hindsight.

And years on from this move, Carragher has revealed that he was surprised to see the Blues fork out so much to sign the Reds forward.

As stated in the video above, Carragher noted “I was shocked by the money they paid. I knew Torres had wanted to go from the summer”.

Carragher then goes onto to talk about this thoughts behind the move as a whole later in the video, providing an interesting insight into the move from a LFC player’s perspective in the process.

Pictures via Sky Sports’ Youtube channel