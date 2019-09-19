This was always going to be an emotional night for Rangers with it being the first home game since the awful passing of Fernando Ricksen. Even those who aren’t of the blue persuasion will be rooting for a home win to honour the great man.

They’ve got off to a brilliant start despite an early penalty miss by James Tavernier. Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo has just fired in an absolute cracker to give Steven Gerrard’s men the lead over Feyenoord:

This is a huge chance for Steven Gerrard to prove he can set his team up to succeed against top quality opponents. He got it awfully wrong against Celtic recently, but it’s going very well tonight.