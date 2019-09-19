The Europa League certainly delivers with the thrills and spills, Manchester United star Marcos Rojo shocked fans by pulling off a flawless rabona pass vs Astana.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo bizarrely decided to attempt a rabona pass in his first appearance for the Red Devils since April.

The versatile defender’s pass struck one of Astana’s players and didn’t manage to find of his teammates.

While the decision may seem strange, United fans should be pleased to see that the ace is tapping into what you’d think would be a natural Argentinean flair.

Check out the moment of magic from the defender below:

LA RABONA DE MARQUITOS ROJO ME VUELVO LOCO pic.twitter.com/0cvY4TitXo — Manchester United Arg (@ManUdarg) September 19, 2019

55ème minutes, 0-0 contre le FC Astana (club Inconnu dans l'histoire du football) à Old Trafford Marcos Rojo : pic.twitter.com/zfvjlFhnwo — IziLiife Nueve comme Anthony (@IziLiife91) September 19, 2019

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see any defenders attempting this difficult technique which makes Rojo’s decision even more surprising.

To be fair to the aggressive centre-back you’ve got to roll the dice to win big, just imagine the scenes if this pass was accurate.

