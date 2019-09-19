Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shocked fans when he missed a glorious chance to score for the Gunners in their Europa League tie vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

A perfectly-weighted pass from defender Calum Chambers left Aubameyang free to tap the ball into the essentially open goal, the ace must’ve been put off by something as he fired his close-range shot wide of the net.

Take a look at the superstar’s surprise miss below:

Here’s how shocked fans reacted to the forward’s miss:

Aubameyang is frustrating! Miss the Easiest — Buchi Laba Laba ??? (@Buchi_smallzy) September 19, 2019

Aubameyang does miss far too many sitters. Another great ball by Chambers. — Darren (@SouthWestAFC) September 19, 2019

how many sitters does aubameyang miss consistently #afc — ocean (@gvIIegos) September 19, 2019

That miss was so Aubameyang…so Aubameyang. Never seen a top striker miss sitters like this dude. — Red&Dread (@RedandDread) September 19, 2019

I’m tired of seeing Aubameyang miss sitters — King David? (@DavidAttaka) September 19, 2019

Miss of the season from Aubameyang.. ?#Arsenal — Carl Bövis ? (@CarlBovis_AFC) September 19, 2019

Lmao how did Auba missed that, that’s the only player I would have wanted to be at the end of that chance. — Black ? (@RaheemDickson) September 19, 2019

How did Auba miss that ? — Elton The Gooner (@EltonBarnett) September 19, 2019

Auba ?? how did you miss — Nicolas (@NickPacino93) September 19, 2019

Fortunately Aubameyang’s miss didn’t impact the game, the superstar made sure of that by hitting the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the three points.

It’s surprising to see that some Arsenal fans have jumped on to Aubameyang after his miss, it seems that the ace does miss some easy opportunities but that clearly still isn’t enough to stop the 30-year-old from hitting the back of the net.

As long as the star’s overall performance isn’t suffering, missing chances like this should be forgiven it seems like the only weakness in the forward’s game.