Video: Spanish international Joaquin performs HILARIOUS vulgar magic trick

They do say that one of the most important things for a magician is to never give away your secrets when it comes to he theory behind the magic.

READ MORE: Video: Red Star live up to Stephen Warnock calling them part-timers with shocking defending for Lewandowski goal

It’s possible that Betis legend Joaquin might have his application to join the magic circle rejected as he’s pretty up front about the theory behind this one:

This magic trick from former Spain international Joaquin is incredible ???? Wait for it… ?? pic.twitter.com/9LSuBkI6pU — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 19, 2019

Sometimes it’s best to be completely childish, as this video proves. What makes the trick, is the way he has the audience so captivated throughout. This is probably one you can learn yourself if you want to have a little magic up your sleeve – so to speak.