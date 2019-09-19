Video: Thiago’s sublime no-look assist for Muller to round off Bayern’s Champions League win over Red Star

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago set up Thomas Muller to score with a brilliantly worked free-kick against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night.

Kingsley Coman gave the German champions a first-half lead in the Champions League Group B encounter at Allianz Arena, heading home a pin-point cross from Ivan Perisic.

Bayern were then made to wait until the 80th minute before doubling their lead, when Robert Lewandowski poked the ball into the net after a defensive mix up.

Thiago conjured up a moment of magic to help Bayern round off the scoring in stoppage time, executing a sublime no-look assist from a dead ball for Muller to nip in and steer the ball past the goalkeeper.

Check out Thiago’s inventive pass below.

Become the record Champions League appearance maker for Bayern ? Score to mark the occasion ? Take a bow, Thomas Muller ? pic.twitter.com/cr4Hc7kwxU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2019