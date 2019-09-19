‘We have big expectations of him’ – Man Utd legend hopes summer arrival will improve Solskjaer’s side long-term

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has been impressed by Harry Maguire’s start to life at Old Trafford.

As per The Independent, Maguire completed an £80 million switch to Manchester from Leicester City at the start of August, becoming the world’s most expensive defender in the process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrown the England international straight in at the deep end at the start of the new season and he has performed well in the heart of the defence alongside Victor Lindelof.

However, the Red Devils are still by no means the finished article at the back, with United legend Vidic hopeful that Maguire can help the team improve long-term in a key area.

“I think he’s had a pretty good start,” Vidic began – as per Goal. “Obviously we have big expectations of him, he was a big signing.

“We need the defence to improve, we all know how important the defence is in winning trophies.

“If you want to win trophies, you need to have a strong defence, don’t lose many goals. Obviously he’s still new.

“He just came, he didn’t have a pre-season with the team. I think better games are coming from him and I think he’ll be a good signing.”

Maguire has started all five of United’s Premier League games this term, helping Solskjaer’s men climb into fourth spot with eight points from a possible 15.

The 26-year-old could yet be rested for a Europa League opener against Astana on Thursday night, before the Red Devils travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday.

United seem to be heading in the right direction and Maguire has proven to be shrewd acquisition so far, but he must continue on his current trajectory in order to fully justify his hefty price tag.