Man Utd have picked up back-to-back wins over the last week but they could still be without a string of key players for their trip to West Ham on Sunday.

The Red Devils saw off Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend before picking up three points against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that they’re starting to build some momentum and can put together a strong run of results across all competitions.

It won’t be easy against the Hammers this weekend though, especially with four key players potentially all missing out due to injury.

As noted in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Solskjaer has conceded that Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw will all miss out, while Daniel James is a big doubt.

Given the youngster’s form and impact since joining Man Utd this past summer, that will be a blow in itself, but not having the quality and experience of the other trio will also be a setback for United as they look to continue to climb the table.

It’s not ideal that Solskjaer is missing players in midfield and attack either given the key departures seen in those departments over the summer, and so his depth will certainly be tested the longer the players mentioned above are ruled out for.

Nevertheless, they have managed to cope without them this week, and so the Norwegian tactician will hope to get another big effort from those who are available for selection to keep their winning run going.

After scoring his first senior goal for the club in midweek, youngster Mason Greenwood will certainly be hoping for another opportunity if both Martial and James are ruled out.