Bukayo Saka talks about scoring his first Arsenal goal

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka said that scoring his first goal for the Gunners was a dream come true.

The 18-year-old started in last night’s Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt and scored his very first senior career goal. Arsenal won the match 3-0 with Joe Willock and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finding the net too.

Following the match, Saka said that he was very happy on netting his first goal for the Gunners and wants to score more for the club. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the 18-year-old said: “It’s a very proud moment and I’m just so happy. It’s a dream come true, since I was as a kid I’ve always dreamed of scoring for Arsenal’s first team, so now I’ve done that and I just want to do it more and get that feeling many more times.”

Saka made four appearances for the Gunners last season, starting in their Europa League group game against Qarabag. He featured in four of Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies, scoring against Colorado Rapids.

Having netted his first goal, there is a chance Unai Emery might give Saka more first-team opportunities than last season. There’s no doubt that the teenager will find it very tough to be a regular be he could feature in the Europa League and Cup fixtures.

Arsenal play their next match against Aston Villa on Sunday after which, they take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup.