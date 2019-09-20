Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to full training on Friday, while there is positive news on Alisson’s recovery from injury too.

The Merseyside giants suffered a setback in midweek after their 2-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men still boast a 100% record in the Premier League though after five games, and they’ll be hoping to extend that when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

While the latest injury news provided by the German tactician won’t give them an immediate boost ahead of that encounter, it will be music to the ears of many fans as there was a positive update on Keita and Alisson.

As seen in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Keita is now back in full training as he steps up his recovery from injury and is seemingly closing in on being available for selection in the coming weeks once he has picked up his fitness levels.

Meanwhile, although Alisson is said to still be ruled out until October, Klopp noted that he is making “big progress”, which is a huge boost for Liverpool given how influential the Brazilian shot-stopper is for them.

Adrian has done a great job for the most part filling in for his teammate, as seen with some brilliant saves in Naples in midweek.

Nevertheless, given the commanding presence and shot-stopping ability of Alisson, Klopp will be hopeful that his first-choice ‘keeper can return to his starting XI as soon as possible.

Time will well when that pair will be back in the squad, but it’s good news for Liverpool that they should have two key options back at Klopp’s disposal in the coming weeks.