According to BBC Sport, former Burton Albion right-back Kelvin Maynard was shot and killed while he was in his car in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.

It’s added that the police are appealing for information from witnesses and a hunt for two suspects who escaped on a black scooter is underway by the Dutch authorities.

BBC Sport add that officers from a nearby fire station attempted to help Maynard before he died of his injuries.

Maynard was playing for non-league Dutch outfit Alphense Boys and the 32-year-old had spells with League Two side Burton Albion as well as Belgian club Royal Antwerp.

Burton Albion posted these to Twitter in response to the awful news:

?? Everyone at Burton Albion Football Club is saddened this morning to learn about the death of our former player Kelvin Maynard. Naturally, all our thoughts are with Kelvin’s friends and family at this time ? https://t.co/eI2BGIZ7Cg#BAFC pic.twitter.com/gAO0ozVvHP — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) September 19, 2019

?? Everyone at #BACT is saddened to learn about the death of former @burtonalbionfc player Kelvin Maynard. During his time at #BAFC, Kelvin was fantastic out in the local community on many of our projects ? Our thoughts are with his friends and family ? pic.twitter.com/42groNNPVG — Burton Albion Community Trust (@BurtonAlbionCT) September 19, 2019

Maynard arrived at Burton in November 2014 and made 10 appearances in the 2014-15 season in which the Brewers were crowned League Two champions.

Maynard never made another league appearance for the club because of a serious knee injury. He left the Staffordshire outfit in January 2017.

BBC Sport add that Alphense’s match on Saturday against Hollandia has been postponed, training at the club was also cancelled today.