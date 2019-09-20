Juventus midfielder Emre Can is reportedly attracting interest from Atletico Madrid as well as Paris Saint-Germain amid ongoing talk of an exit.

The 25-year-old has played a limited role under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, playing just 30 minutes in Serie A after three games while he was left out of their Champions League squad.

With competition for places fierce, especially after Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey arrived on free transfers this past summer, it looks bleak for Can in terms of his chances of cementing his place in the side under Sarri.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that Atletico Madrid have joined Paris Saint-Germain in holding an interest in the German international, and so they could be set for transfer scrap when the window re-opens in January or next summer.

The situation could change in the coming months if Can gets a more prominent role from Sarri, but if the current issues continue then the former Liverpool man will surely seek an exit to play more minutes and remain a key figure for club and country.

Nevertheless, with Juve looking to compete on multiple fronts this season, Sarri will need as much quality depth as possible to be able to rotate across competitions.

Further, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Can could get a chance to impress in the starting line-up against Verona this weekend, and so if he does, that could change the outlook for him heading into the festive period.